Tengelmann Appoints Former Zalando CFO Sandra Dembeck

Kik parent company Tengelmann Twenty-One KG has appointed Sandra Dembeck as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Dembeck will assume her new role on April 1st, Tengelmann announced Monday on the professional networking platform LinkedIn. Following a transitional period, she will take over from current CFO Ágnes Faragó. Dembeck most recently served as CFO at Berlin-based online retailer Zalando.

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit such an outstanding leader with highly relevant experience for our group in Ms. Dembeck,” said Tengelmann CEO Christian Haub. “Having just left her position as CFO at Zalando, she will be a tremendous asset to Tengelmann Twenty-One Holding and will actively support us in the ongoing transformation of our strategic investment portfolio over the coming years.”

The incoming Tengelmann CFO spent approximately three years at Zalando. It was announced last year that she would not be renewing her contract, which expired at the end of February. Following her departure, Co-CEO David Schröder temporarily assumed responsibility for Zalando's finance division.

Prior to Zalando, Dembeck held the position of Group Corporate Finance Director at British catering specialist Compass Group and held leadership roles at British retail group Kingfisher plc. She also served as Group CFO at Dutch apparel company Mexx and held various positions at C&A, most recently as Finance Director and Legal Director C&A Europe.