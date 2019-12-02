Terry de Havilland dies aged 81

Luxury footwear designer Terry de Havilland, famously known as the “rock’n’roll cobbler”, has passed away aged 81.

His eponymous brand confirmed the sad news on its Instagram page, stating: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Terry de Havilland has died aged 81. Known as the ‘rock’n roll cobbler’ he made a significant contribution to footwear design and the world.

“He is survived by his wife and business partner Liz, his sons Jason and Caesar, and grandchildren Joseph, Leila, Jamie, India and Kai.

“Any messages of condolences will be forwarded to the family.”

De Havilland’s legendary career spanned more than 50 years and has seen him make designer shoes for some of the world’s biggest stars including Kate Moss, Lady Gaga, Cara Delevigne and David Bowie, who all loved his bright, bold and eye-catching 70s-inspired designs.

The East London shoemaker also designed the iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show boots worn by actor Tim Curry who played Frank N Furter in the 1975 film, and in 2001, he designed the boots worn by Angelina Jolie in the Tomb Raider films.