The Digital Fairy names its first CEO

London-based full-service creative marketing studio, The Digital Fairy has named former Refinery29 managing director Efemena “Effy” Okogba as its first chief executive officer.

Okogba will work closely with The Digital Fairy’s founder and chief creative and brand officer, Eve Lee, and oversee the creative studio’s growth into new markets, the evolution of its ‘digi’ offering and expanding its creator network to champion underrepresented audiences.

The appointment marks rapid growth for The Digital Fairy, which has become the trusted and go-to source on the pulse of Gen Z for Ariana Grande, Adidas, Sephora and Spotify.

Okogba has more than a decade of defining publishing brands and connecting with emerging audiences and will lead a 30-strong all-female and female-identifying team of “Digi Fairies” including strategists, technologists, art directors, writers and producers to deliver campaigns across the fashion, lifestyle, beauty and tech sectors.

Commenting on her appointment, Okogba said in a statement: “I’m proud to be joining The Digital Fairy at this pivotal time of growth. I’ve always been drawn to how Digi has used its voice to actively influence and spark trends and conversations. It’s our responsibility to drive innovation and output that feels relevant for the audience it is meant to serve.

“Digi has a clear and specialised role to play in helping brands to empower their audiences and not just sell to them. I’m excited to meet the brands who are committed to investing in and engaging with emerging cultures, voices and spaces in a way that is responsible and sustainable.”