The Fashion Awards to honour Margaret Barbour

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that Dame Margaret Barbour, chair of the British fashion label J Barbour & Sons, famous for its waxed jackets, will receive a special recognition award at The Fashion Awards.

Barbour is being honoured for her “outstanding contribution to the fashion industry and longstanding commitment to British excellence and innovation,” states the BFC in a statement.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: “We are delighted to honour Dame Margaret Barbour with a Special Recognition Award for her remarkable contributions to the fashion industry and continued commitment to British excellence and innovation in the brand’s 130th year.

“Over the course of her illustrious career, Dame Margaret has championed creativity and positioned Barbour as a cultural leader, always staying true to the brand’s renowned craftsmanship and maintaining a clear focus on sustainability and giving back through charitable initiatives. We look forward to celebrating with her in December.”

Barbour was appointed to the board of directors in 1968 after the sudden death of her late husband, John Barbour. In 1973, she became chairman of the now 130-year-old company and has led the company for more than 50 years.

She is also responsible for designing three of the waxed jackets that have made Barbour a household name - the Bedale, the Beaufort, and the Border. The styles were designed in the 1980s and still remain in the range and continue to be bestsellers.

Commenting on the honour, Barbour added: “I am absolutely thrilled to receive this Special Recognition Award from the BFC and to be honoured in this way at The Fashion Awards. Barbour means so much to me – I took over the company in the most difficult of circumstances and as we celebrate our 130th anniversary this year, I think my late husband John would be very proud of how far the company has come and what I have achieved in making Barbour the recognised global lifestyle brand it is today.

“This Award, however, would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of all of my management team and staff who have contributed so much to our success.”

The awards taking place on December 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, is the primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on education, grant-giving and business mentoring.