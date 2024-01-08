The Honest Company names chief people officer

The Honest Company, a digitally-native clean beauty and lifestyle brand founded by actress Jessica Alba, has named Dorria L Ball as its new chief people officer.

Ball, who has served in this role on an interim basis since August 2023, will report directly to Carla Vernón, chief executive of The Honest Company, and continue working alongside Honest’s executive leadership team and board of directors as the leader of the people and workplace function.

Commenting on the appointment, Vernón said in a statement: “At Honest, we believe that values, business performance, DEI, and people-driven development all work together to accelerate our strong and unique position in the marketplace. As our interim CPO, over the last several months, Dorria has already strengthened our people and purpose-centred organisation, proving she is the right person to continue to shepherd these signature elements of our Honest culture.

“Dorria is a confident and kind-hearted leader and widely recognised executive coach who sees the world through multiple lenses with every decision she makes. As our company continues on our Transformation Initiative, this approach will be critical to the continued development of our people and high-performance culture at Honest.”

Before joining Honest, Ball was the founder and president of Global Ballance Group, specialising in leadership and organisational development for C-Suite executives from Fortune 500 companies. Prior to that work, she held vice president of human resources roles at Mondelez and Kraft Foods, where she served as the HR business leader for groups including US Sales, Latin America, and Global Diversity.