The Spice Girls signs retail licensing deal with Bravado Division

The Spice Girls, the biggest selling girl group in history are making a comeback, after signing a global partnership with Universal Music Group’s Bravado Division for retail licensing and distribution.

The expansive, multiyear deal will see Bravado represent The Spice Girls across merchandising, direct-to-consumer products and campaigns, touring, brand and retail licensing and distribution ahead of the 25th Anniversary of their debut album, ‘Spice,’ later this month.

The deal marks the first time in two decades that The Spice Girls licensing rights across all channels have been assigned to a partner, and Bravado said that it will work “hand-in-hand” with The Spice Girls, consisted of Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham, to develop new products and capsule collections for retail partners around the world.

Image: courtesy of Bravado Division

The first is a Spice Girls ‘Wannabe 25’ fashion merchandise capsule collection featuring two T-shirts, an anniversary hoodie, and a sweatshirt, alongside a mug and slip mat. Prices range from 12 to 50 pounds.

The Spice Girls and Universal Music Group are also releasing an expanded anniversary ‘Spice 25’ album, featuring previously unreleased songs, demos and mixes on October 29, almost exactly 25 years after the release of their debut album on November 4, 1996, on Virgin Records.

In a statement, the Spice Girls said: “We are so excited to be working with Bravado again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year and are looking forward to collaborating with the team.”

Image: courtesy of Bravado Division

Universal Music Group’s Bravado Division announces exclusive global partnership with The Spice Girls

Richelle Parham, president of global e-commerce and business development at Universal Music Group, said: “We are thrilled to partner with The Spice Girls, to create new and exciting product lines and to expand the bands’ connection directly with their loyal Superfans. We will also engage with our global retail partners to bring their iconic brand, style and empowering message to fans and stores internationally.

“Bravado will work closely with UMG operations around the world on the launch of Spice 25 and beyond, to expand their legacy and cultural impact for years to come.”

Image: courtesy of Bravado Division

Rachel Redfearn, vice president of artists and repertoire and brand management at Bravado, added: “The Spice Girls’ impact on popular culture cannot be over-estimated. They stand for positivity, inclusion, bravery and diversity. All delivered in a bold, fun and energetic package. This message is as relevant today as it was in 1996…maybe more so.

“Bravado’s alliance with this most iconic of bands will allow both existing and new fans the long-awaited opportunity to be a part of the legacy. The breadth of rights granted for the first time in 2 decades gives us the vehicle to truly celebrate their legendary status.”