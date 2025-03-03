The Virgil Abloh Foundation names its first executive director

The Virgil Abloh Foundation, established by Shannon Abloh and family to continue the legacy of her late husband and designer Virgil Abloh, has appointed Dana Loatman as its inaugural executive director to advance the charitable organisation and increase exposure, access, and opportunities for young, underrepresented creatives.

Chicago-born Loatman will oversee the Foundation's operations, strategic planning, and programme development to ensure Abloh’s legacy continues to inspire and empower future generations.

Loatman has more than a decade of experience in the non-profit, philanthropic, creative and social impact sectors, and most recently, served as chief of staff of external affairs for the Obama Foundation, which supports President Obama and Michelle Obama's legacy.

Commenting on the appointment, Shannon Abloh, founder and board president of the Virgil Abloh Foundation, said in a statement: "Virgil and I first began investing in communities and youth more than two decades ago, so finding the person to take on the immense responsibility of leading the Foundation was something I took very seriously.

"We embarked on a thoughtful search to find a leader who embodies Virgil's approach of reimagining what's possible. I know he would be energised to see someone with Dana's character, creativity and drive at the helm. Dana's ability to rethink traditional ideas of philanthropy while crafting forward-thinking approaches ensures we continue to honour Virgil's legacy in a way that stays true to his spirit."

Currently, the Foundation operates its own pilot programmes and ongoing initiatives with a range of partners, including the Royal College of Arts, and the Virgil Abloh ‘Post Modern’ Scholarship Fund, administered by the Fashion Scholarship Fund.

In a statement, the Foundation said it has plans “to significantly expand its efforts in 2025” and Loatman has been brought on to further its mission.

On her new role, Loatman added: "Virgil was a visionary who believed deeply in not only opening doors – but keeping them open – for young creatives of colour who would come after him. I am deeply honoured to lead The Virgil Abloh Foundation and carry forward the incredible legacy that he envisioned.

"Together, with Shannon, partners and collaborators, I will work endlessly to create limitless pathways and build a more equitable and inclusive industry for the next generation of creatives."