The White Company names new CEO

British lifestyle retailer The White Company has appointed Sainsbury’s general merchandise boss Paula Nickolds as its new chief executive.

Nickolds will succeed Mary Homer, who is stepping down this summer after seven years to pursue a non-executive portfolio. She will join The White Company in April to allow a “smooth transition” as the retailer, known for its minimalist luxury clothing, beauty and homeware, embarks on the “next phase of evolvement and growth”.

Nickolds has more than 30 years’ experience in retail and joins from Sainsbury’s, where she is credited with transforming the general merchandise proposition at the supermarket’s clothing brand, Tu, as well as Argos and Habitat. She also served as the managing director at department store chain John Lewis.

Bathe at The White Company Credits: The White Company

Chrissie Rucker, founder and owner of The White Company, said in a statement: “As we embark on the next phase of evolvement and growth, we are delighted to welcome Paula as our CEO. She is a passionate, values-driven leader who brings with her a wealth of retail experience across lifestyle, home and fashion as well as a proven track record of customer service excellence.”

Paula Nickolds to join The White Company as chief executive

Commenting on Rucker’s departure, Rucker added: “It has been such a pleasure to work with Mary for the last seven years. I can’t thank her enough for her very significant commitment and contribution to The White Company. She has been instrumental in growing the business, providing transformational leadership and developing our culture and operational excellence.

“She led us successfully through the uncertainty of the pandemic and, has always put the customer and our people at the heart of everything we do. I wish her every success for the future.”

The White Company is one of the UK’s fastest-growing multi-channel retailers and a leading lifestyle brand, with more than 60 stores across the UK, including concessions in Harrods and Selfridges. In July 2018, it opened its first European flagship on Dublin’s Grafton Street, while expansion to the US now includes a presence in Nordstrom stores nationwide.