Thom Browne to remain CFDA chairman until 2026

Fashion designer Thom Browne's contract, which states that he is chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), has been extended for two years, the CFDA announced in a press release.

The CFDA is a nonprofit organization that promotes American fashion through knowledge exchange, professional support, events and awards. The CFDA also owns and organizes New York Fashion Week. Browne was elected by the board of directors as CFDA president in 2022 for a two-year term. The last CFDA president, Tom Ford, left after a three-year term.

Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA, said of Browne’s contract extension: “We are pleased that Thom Browne will remain Chairman of the CFDA Board of Directors for another two years. His leadership and dedication to our organization and American fashion have been invaluable, and we look forward to his continued impact.”

Browne added: “I am honored to continue to serve as chair of the CFDA board,” Browne said. “Over the past two years, we have focused on nurturing creativity and championing the unique voices that define American fashion. I am proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to building on that work to ensure that the CFDA continues to be a home for the best American talent.”

In addition, Board Vice-Chairs Aurora James, Prabal Gurung, Stacey Bendet and Secretary General Maria Cornejo have been confirmed to continue in their positions until the end of 2026.

