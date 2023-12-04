Thomas Sabo names Bernd Stadlwieser as new CEO

Jewellery and watch brand Thomas Sabo has announced Bernd Stadlwieser as its new group chief executive officer, effective from January 2024.

Stadlwieser, who has already played a key role in shaping Thomas Sabo as chief executive from 2003 to 2012, will be once again taking over the operative management of the company to set “a new course” for the international jewellery brand.

He succeeds current CEO Gunnar Binder and will be supporting chief operating officer Hanno Chevalier, who as of immediately is also a member of the management board. The company's founder Thomas Sabo remains chairman.

Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, southern Germany, the brand offers handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver, as well as watches and sunglasses. It is represented in more than 70 countries worldwide through its own flagship stores and e-commerce, as well as wholesale partners.