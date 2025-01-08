Three Bird Nest appoints new chief executive officer

American boho fashion e-tailer Three Bird Nest, part of Growth Factors’ portfolio, has appointed Scott Burger as its chief executive officer.

Burger is a seasoned veteran with over 20 years of experience in retail and e-commerce and will oversee the company’s day-to-day leadership to drive the boho fashion brand’s continued growth.

Prem Chand, founder and chief executive of Growth Factors, said in a statement: “Scott is the ideal leader to guide Three Bird Nest through its next stage of growth. With exceptional expertise in expanding organisations and scaling operations within a highly competitive and dynamic industry, he brings invaluable skills to the role.

“His commitment to enhancing the employee experience perfectly aligns with Three Bird Nest’s people-first culture.”

Before joining Three Bird Nest, Burger served as CEO of Alex and Ani, a multi-million-dollar company where he spearheaded a successful turnaround, setting the organisation on a path to profitability. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Classic Brands, a leading mattress and furniture company, and spent 12 years at Pandora Jewellery, where he held roles including COO and CFO of North America before being promoted to President of the Americas.