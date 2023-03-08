Tiffany appoints Lauren Santo Domingo as artistic director of Tiffany Home

Luxury jewellery Tiffany & Co has appointed Lauren Santo Domingo as artistic director of the brand’s homeware division.

The LVMH-owned company has been undergoing a revamp since its acquisition in 2021, with its first homeware range set to be unveiled this spring.

Ms Santo Domingo, a founder of the retail platform Moda Operandi, said in a statement: "Tiffany & Co has played such an important part in milestones throughout my life, and I am honoured to work with such an iconic brand. I look forward to collaborating with the creative teams in bringing a new vision to the home collections while honouring Tiffany's rich history."

The collection launch comes as Tiffany plans to reopen its iconic New York Fifth Avenue flagship in Q1 this year, after a fervent redesign overseen by longtime Louis Vuitton store collaborator, architect Peter Marino.