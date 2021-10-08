Tiffany & Co. names new chief commercial officer

Tiffany & Co. has named a new chief commercial officer. The company has appointed Gavin Haig to the role. He previously worked at Burberry where he held the same role for three years. The news was reported by WWD.

Haig will be responsible for leading global teams for store design and planning, global sales, client operations and relations, and e-commerce. His resume also includes stints at Belstaff, Cartier, and Dunhill.

Haig succeeds Philippe Galtié who was Tiffany’s executive vice president of global sales. Haig will step into his new role on November 1.