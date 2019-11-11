Tiger of Sweden names new chief executive

Stockholm-based fashion house Tiger of Sweden has named Linda Dauriz as its new chief executive officer.

Dauriz will take up her new role with Tiger of Sweden on December 1, joining from Hugo Boss, where she was director of customer experience and corporate development, responsible for the global strategy of the company, CRM, customer data and analytics, digital marketing and customer Experience across all channels.

As chief executive of Tiger of Sweden, Dauriz will be responsible for increasing the brand's relevance to consumers across Europe as well as selected additional key markets, in addition to strengthening its wardrobe offering and driving the digitisation of the company's operating model.

"I am excited about the opportunity to join Tiger of Sweden and thank the owner and the Board of the company for the trust they put in me,” said Linda Dauriz on her appointment. “I do see huge potential for the brand, embodying confidence, courage and creativity with its Swedish design heritage. Already today lots of consumers choose Tiger for the defining moments in their personal and professional life, and I am convinced we can touch many more.”

Dauriz added: "We will continue to drive the smart casualisation of formalwear to dress consumers in style across multiple occasions. Becoming more relevant for our consumers online, in our own stores, as well as in close collaboration with our trusted distribution partners, is a key priority for me.”

Peter Thorsen, chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "I am convinced that the depth and internationality of Linda's experience, combined with her consumer-first mindset, passion for the brand, digital background and clarity in execution, will be strong assets to our team in shaping Tiger of Sweden's future. We are very much looking forward to working with Linda and wish her lots of success in her new role.

“We also want to thank Moa Strand for her leadership and commitment to Tiger of Sweden as Interim chief executive over the past months, in which we have laid the right foundation for a healthy growth of the company, and are glad that Moa will continue to be an integral member of the management team onwards in her role as chief marketing officer."

Tiger of Sweden is a Stockholm-based fashion house established in 1903 with a heritage in tailoring. Its collections encompass men’s and women’s tailoring, jeans, ready-to-wear and accessories. Since 1993, the brand´s turnover has gone from 1.5 million euros to 100 million euros.

Image: courtesy of Tiger of Sweden