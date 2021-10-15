Tod's continues to make top management changes

Tod’s is entering a new phase in its management, after the exit of CEO Umberto Macchi di Celllere and the appointment of a new General Manager.

Last week Tod’s SpA announced the shakeup, with di Cellere exiting after four years and Chairman Diego Della Valle and brother Andre Della Valle to take up the position.

A new General Manager has now been appointed, with Simona Cattaneo, formerly of Coty and Burberry, starting in the role.

Tod’s began making changes to its top-level management in 2019 to drive new strategies, which led to the exit of Global General Manager Claudio Castiglioni and CEO Stefano Sincini, who had spent 33 years with the company, said Reuters.

Tod’s has further seen a change in its shareholders when earlier this year LVMH increased its stake within the group to 10 percent.