Tom Ford on life after fashion

Tom Ford, the visionary designer and mastermind that revamped Gucci in the 90s and founded his eponymous label in 2005, has left an indelible mark on the industry. Yet, contrary to the hopes of many in the industry, Ford has firmly declared that his departure from his brand will not be followed by a swift return to the fashion realm.

In an interview with Airmail published last week, Ford revealed that he is now a free agent, unburdened by the responsibilities that come with running a fashion empire, after selling his company to Estee Lauder for 2.8 billion dollars. Instead, Mr Ford is preparing to continue to unleash his creative prowess in a different domain: filmmaking.

Ford's hiatus from the fashion industry seems to be a recalibration after the death of his partner and leaving Los Angeles for the sunny climes of Florida. Notably Mr Ford shared, "The most fun I've ever had in my life was making my two movies, 'A Single Man' and 'Nocturnal Animals.'" These words offer a glimpse into the profound impact that the film industry has had on Ford, igniting a passion he feels has yet to reach its full potential.

When pressed on the reasons behind his decision to retire from fashion, Ford explained that he felt he had exhausted the possibilities within designing clothing and runway shows. With a career spanning over thirty years Mr Ford effectively conveyed his artistic vision and left an indelible imprint on the fashion landscape.

Ford's decision to step away from fashion was also influenced by the imminent retirement of his longtime business partner and chairman of the board, Domenico De Sole. Ford said: "There was no way I would want to be in this business or run my company without him."

As the curtain falls on Ford’s fashion career, we wait patiently for the first of his film productions in this next chapter.