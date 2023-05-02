Tom Ford to concentrate on films

Following the sale of his eponymous fashion brand, designer and creative director Tom Ford has confirmed he will concentrate on film projects in development via his production company Fade to Black.

Ford unveiled his final collection for his fashion line last month, featuring re-issued versions of his designs from his 2010 womenswear debut up to the present day, while the label has announced it will continue under the creative direction of Peter Hawkings.

For Ford, it will be a return to the cinema. The fashion designer turned filmmaker has already made successful movies, including writing, producing and directing ‘A Single Man’ in 2009, starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Nicholas Hoult. The film won numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, AFI Film of the Year and the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film.

Ford also directed 2016’s ‘Nocturnal Animals’ starring Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, which premiered at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival. It was also nominated for the top award the Golden Lion and went on to win the Grand Jury prize.