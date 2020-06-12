Tom Murry joins Raul Peñaranda as CEO

Tom Murry, former CEO of Calvin Klein, is returning to the C-suite joining the namesake brand of Colombo-Venezuelan fashion designer, Raul Peñaranda. Murry is lending his considerable leadership and business skills to Raul Peñaranda LLC coming on board as Chief Executive Officer. The company will still be New York City-based with Peñaranda continuing on as founder and creative director.

Peñaranda recently showed his 21st collection titled "Shine" at New York Fashion Week in February 2020 to rave reviews. In a statement, Peñaranda said, "We are a luxury brand crafted with kindness and our mission statement is to 'show the world who you are.' We are a cruelty free brand as well, avoiding the pitfalls behind mass production. And of my work I always say, 'I don't design dresses, I create emotions!"

Murry's goal for the brand is to build another fashion powerhouse for the next generation with a global reach. During his 17-year tenure at Calvin Klein, Murry oversaw tremendous growth for the iconic brand which grew from 2.8 billion dollars in global retail sales in 2003 to nearly 8 billion dollars in 2013. Murry is also in discussion with PVH about the former Calvin Klein flagship store at 654 Madison Avenue, originally designed by British architect, John Pawson, that opened to great fanfare in 1995.

In a statement, Murry said, "Raul and I are very excited about this extraordinary opportunity. We look forward to adding other appropriate product categories and expanding Raul's unique blend of flair, warmth, quality and creativity into more arenas."