Tom Tailor: Wholesale boss David Meyer leaves

Tom Tailor and David Meyer, General Manager Business-to-Business (B2B), are going their separate ways.

Meyer is leaving the Hamburg-based clothing retailer on February 28 "by mutual agreement," Tom Tailor announced on Wednesday. He joined the company in November 2021 and took over his previous position around a year later. He was responsible for national and international B2B sales activities.

Before joining Tom Tailor, he worked as Sales Director for the Selected brand within the Danish clothing group Bestseller. He also held leading sales roles at the US fashion group PVH for the Calvin Klein brand, at the denim specialist Diesel and at the Herzogenaurach-based sportswear company Puma.

Restructuring in management

"We thank David for his commitment and his valuable contribution to the further development of our B2B business," said Gernot Lenz, CEO of Tom Tailor. "We wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Until a new structure is implemented, the B2B sales teams report directly to Lenz.

Meyer's departure follows a series of changes in the company. At the beginning of December, Christopher Hallberg , who until then was responsible for Controlling Accounting, Taxes, Treasury and Data and Analytics, was promoted to CFO, taking over from Christian Werner , whose departure was announced in July. This announcement also stated that the previous Brand Director Men, Reinhard Müller, would take over all product areas as Director Brand. Lars Globisch also joined the company as Director IT, Kathrin Weller was appointed Head of Marketing and Patrick Mittmann was appointed Head of People in HR.