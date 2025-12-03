Toms names new chief commercial officer

American footwear brand Toms has named former Crocs and HeyDude executive Katie Wagner as its new chief commercial officer to strengthen its global growth strategy.

Wagner has been brought on to oversee the brand's global sales channels, including wholesale sales and operations, e-commerce, and marketplaces.

In addition, she will partner closely with cross-functional leadership to strengthen the brand’s go-to-market strategy and deepen its marketplace presence, as the footwear brand enters its next chapter of product-led, purpose-forward expansion.

Jessica Alsing, chief executive officer at Toms, who joined the brand in October, said in a statement: “I had the great fortune of working with Katie at both Crocs and Melissa, so I know first-hand her unmatched ability to transform and build world-class footwear businesses.

“Katie is unrivalled in building commercial relationships, laying a strong strategic foundation for sales, and bringing a creative approach to how she thinks about the omni-channel consumer experience. I'm delighted to be working with her again.”

Wagner steps into the chief commercial officer role following a successful consultancy period guiding Toms’ wholesale strategy, added the brand, bringing with her nearly two decades of commercial leadership experience from her time at Crocs and HeyDude, where she led major teams and drove significant growth across the global footwear industry.

During her tenure at Crocs and HeyDude, she managed multi-hundred-million dollar portfolios, scaled major regional businesses and doubled revenue in key markets. Toms added that her “track record” makes her the ideal leader to help the footwear brand improve operating performance and unlock new opportunities for brand expansion.

Commenting on her new role, Wagner added: “I’m thrilled to be part of the team shaping the next chapter of this iconic brand. I’ve been a fan of Toms shoes for so many years and I’m delighted to be working to reignite its brand relevance, apply a unified marketplace approach, and usher in a more modern distribution strategy just in time for the company’s 20th anniversary.”