Toni Ruiz, CEO of Mango, receives ‘Business Leader of the Year Award’

Toni Ruiz, the chief executive officer of Spanish fashion chain Mango, was awarded the 2024 Business Leader of the Year award during the annual Gala of the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce in Cipriani, New York City.

Ruiz was given the award in recognition of “his leadership and foresight at the helm of the company,” with the board of directors at the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce recognizing Ruiz for “his extensive professional career, his strong commitment to the U.S. market, and his significant contributions that have consolidated the company’s status as a major worldwide fashion player, with an exponential growing presence and recognition in the United States.”

Over the past two years, Mango has driven one of the fastest brick-and-mortar expansions in the United States, growing its store network from just seven locations in 2022 to 42 by 2024. Its expansion pace will only accelerate in 2025, with the company planning to open over 20 new stores—nearly two each month.

Toni Ruiz accepting this year’s ‘Business Leader of the Year’ award from the Spain – U.S. Chamber of Commerce Credits: Mango

Beyond expanding its presence nationwide, Mango is making a significant economic impact in the US by investing more than 100 million dollars between 2024 and 2026 to support its growth. Its investment will also contribute to job creation, with its workforce set to grow from 30 employees in 2020 to more than 1,200 by 2025.

According to the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce, “Mr. Ruiz's visionary leadership, dedication, and expertise have driven remarkable advancements in Mango’s revenue, brand recognition, and global reach. His commitment to digitalization and eco-design has positioned Mango as a pioneer in sustainable practices within the fashion industry. From leading the brand’s US expansion to fostering innovation, Mr. Ruiz's tireless efforts ensure the company's continued success and growth.”

In his acceptance speech, Ruiz expressed heartfelt gratitude for the award and highlighted the crucial contribution of Mango’s employees to this accomplishment.“This award is not just for me, but for the entire Mango team, who have worked tirelessly to make this iconic brand what it is today, a key player in the fashion industry at an international level. Thank you to those who are with me today and especially to Shane Grenley for his amazing job as our country manager in the USA.”

Mango’s CEO Toni Ruiz receiving this year’s ‘Business Leader of the Year’ award from the Spain – U.S. Chamber of Commerce Credits: Mango

“Mango is the story of the vision of Isak Andic, our founder and non-executive chairman. A vision to create a global brand that would bring fashion to the world and that started with the opening of the first Mango store at Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona in 1984,” continues Ruiz.

“His entrepreneurial mindset, international vision, and open-minded spirit inspired his vision. These principles, deeply connected to our values, have been our guiding light throughout Mango’s history, helping us achieve record milestones. We surpassed 3.1 billion euros in sales for the first time in our history last year, entering a new era of growth. We are at the best moment in our history,” he added.

“When we opened our flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York in May 2022, we were not just reinforcing our presence in the United States market. We were making a promise: a long-term commitment to bringing the best of Mango to a global stage,” pointed out Ruiz during the gala.

Mango also expanded its US operations this year, recently opening a second logistics center near Los Angeles, spanning 12,000 m² and handling 20,000 daily operations to supply the west and central states. Operating alongside its 2022 Pennsylvania center, which covers 30,000 m², manages 50,000 daily operations, and employs 300 people, the expansion is all part of Mango’s 4E 2024-2026 Strategic Plan to boost sales, strengthen its US presence and position the country among its top three markets by 2026.