Tory Burch names Klitos Teklos chief brand officer

American luxury fashion brand Tory Burch LLC has appointed Klitos Teklos as chief brand officer, a newly created role to lead the company’s global brand strategy.

Teklos joins Tory Burch from Tēklos, the multidisciplinary brand architecture agency he founded in 2023. His clients have included The Row, Sol de Janeiro, and most recently, Gap Inc., where he has been developing the retailer’s beauty category.

In his new role, Teklos will oversee global marketing, social media and global visual merchandising to drive a cohesive vision across markets and channels “to deepen customer engagement and support long-term growth”.

He will report directly to Tory Burch, executive chairman and chief creative officer, and Pierre-Yves Roussel, chief executive officer, and partner with Honor Brodie, Burch’s long-standing creative director.

Commenting on the appointment, Burch said: “Klitos brings a rare combination of creative vision, commercial acumen and operational rigour. He understands how to build meaningful connections with customers, and I am delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Roussel added: “Klitos has a proven ability to translate brand strategy into business impact. I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to accelerate growth and execute our long-term vision.”