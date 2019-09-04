Tranoï appoints Boris Provost as president

Trade show Tranoï has appointed Boris Provost as its new president, as part of its plan to “accelerate” the repositioning of the fashion event, which takes place four times a year, during Paris Fashion Week and Shanghai Fashion Week.

Provost will assume his Tranoï presidency for the upcoming edition in September, succeeding David Hadida, who held the post for seven years until his departure in May.

In a statement, Tranoï said that Provost will work closely in the “early stages” with Armand Hadida, who will continue as artistic director, as well as working alongside a management committee made up of Diane Lepel Cointet, marketing and communications director, Laura Marchal, production director and Marco Pili, sales director.

Provost has been tasked with accelerating Tranoï’s repositioning, with a reemphasis on curating its offering and the development and deployment of a service strategy, as well as strengthening the trade show’s international presence, especially in China.

The second edition of Tranoï Shanghaï, which will take place from 10 to 13 October, has been identified as a “strategic lever” by Provost, where a selective edition of international designers and brands will be supported by a local development department with a 360 degree remit ranging from sales to marketing promotion and brand communications, in collaboration with two major Chinese partners, DFO International and OnTimeShow.

Provost has a wealth of experience he served as communication director for the Who's Next and Première Classe trade shows, and later became a member of the executive committee, taking on the role of director of brand strategy and international development until 2016. He then joined Reed Expositions France, as manager of the EquipHotel trade show, the leading event for professionals in the hotel and restaurant industry. In 2019, he was put in charge of Reed’s Hospitality and Food division.