Treton Sweden names new chief executive

Footwear and outerwear brand Treton Sweden has appointed Magnus Månsson as its new chief executive and partner.

Månsson was recently the chief executive of Gina Tricot. Prior to that, he was chief executive of Nelly and Craft, and has held leading positions at New Wave Group and Nike.

The owners of Tretorn Sweden, Vasko Markovski and Joakim Appelqvist, said of the appointment in a statement: “We are very pleased with the recruitment of Magnus who brings great experience and knowledge in retail and e-commerce, which is fundamental with the rapid and structural changes in the fashion industry.

“We have been very hands-on in the organisation for several years and with Magnus's entry, we will be able to focus even more on business development and work more strategically from a long-term perspective.”

Markovski and Appelqvist added: “Magnus is a strong leader with great passion and energy and the ambition now is to continue our successful journey and expand our product offering. We feel confident in handing over the CEO responsibilities to Magnus for this next phase.”

Commenting on his new role, Månsson said: “I think the company has enormous growth potential by making the brand more attractive to consumers globally. I am convinced that there is a lot of potential and at the same time many areas of improvement in the overall customer journey.”

Tretorn Sweden was established in 1891 by Johan Dunker in Helsingborg, Sweden, as a manufacturer of rubber, goods. Today, Tretorn provides sports and leisure products including rubber boots, leisure footwear, hunting, and riding boots, rain gear and tennis balls. In 2013, Tretorn embarked on rebrand the company and in 2015, the company was acquired by Authentic Brands Group.

Image: courtesy of Treton Sweden - Magnus Månsson