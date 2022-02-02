True Fit names chief technology officer to scale growth plans

True Fit, the platform for apparel and footwear retailers to optimise fit guidance, has strengthened its executive team with two strategic hires to underpin scaling growth, appointing Raj Chandrasekaran as its new chief technology officer and data privacy expert Tracy Gray as general counsel.

Former eBay, OpenTable, and Roku executive Raj Chandrasekaran joins as True Fit’s chief technology officer to provide strategic direction and leadership, overseeing global technology operations and teams that fulfil "True Fit’s role as the ubiquitous size and fit standard solution globally at scale”.

William R. Adler, president and chief executive at True Fit, said in a statement: “Raj’s impressive track record scaling other tech platforms, his extraordinary leadership acumen, and his vision for scaling our platform ubiquitously amidst the digital shift, underscores our rapid growth trajectory. Raj is an exceptional leader, and we’re excited he’s leading our ambitious technology growth plans.”

Commenting on his new role, Chandrasekaran added: “True Fit is already central to the way leading apparel retailers decode fit to give nearly 100M active users only what they love. This is just scratching the surface of the technology and team’s potential. Our vision for scaling it to ubiquity, and opening up new possibilities and capabilities, is inspiring. I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of this special team, and to help unlock fashion’s digital transformation.”

While Tracy Gray has been hired as general counsel for her expertise in intellectual property, consumer protection and data privacy.

True Fit co-founder and chief operating officer Jessica Murphy said: “As General Counsel, Tracy’s broad legal depth will be invaluable to our executive team, our customers and to our market. Tracy’s expertise in retail and tech, coupled with her comprehensive experience in data and privacy, will fuel our scaling business.”

True Fit added that these strategic hires will bolster its growth plans as it scales on the back of an 85 percent increase in revenue and its latest round of investment in December, where it secured 30 million US dollars.