True Fit names new chief revenue officer

True Fit, the fit personalisation platform for fashion retailers, has named former Snap Inc. and Bazaarvoice executive Rob Weaver as its new chief revenue officer.

Weaver, described by True Fit as an experienced go-to-market executive, will join its executive team and will lead the platform’s ambitious growth trajectory across the US, UK and Europe.

In 2022, True Fit reported an 8 percent year-on-year uplift in registrations from global shoppers, showing the demand from consumers looking for reassurance on size and fit when shopping fashion online. Following this “sustained momentum,” Weaver will be tasked with building True Fit’s go-to-market strategy and its team “to deliver ongoing growth opportunities within its key markets”.

William R. Adler, chief executive of True Fit, said in a statement: “Rob joins with a wealth of experience in coaching high-performing teams to dream big and realise those outcomes. He has a unique blend of inspiring energy, strategic mastery, and high-character coaching that drives world-class teams to outperform ambitious goals.

“We’re thrilled to have him on board at such a critical time for True Fit’s growth, and we know his expertise and vision will have a seismic impact on delivering success. Rob is a perfect culture fit for our executive team, which is full of high performing, extraordinary people driven by ambition and impeccable values.”

Commenting on his appointment, Weaver added: “It’s an exciting time to join the team – the True Fit star has been rising for some time now, as retailers and brands recognise the central role connected data plays in delivering customer experience, conversions and customer lifetime value (CLV) on the one hand, while reducing returns on the other. I look forward to working with the team across our US and European markets to accelerate and realise True Fit’s unlimited growth.”

In addition, True Fit also confirmed that it has promoted its managing director EMEA Sarah Curran to global chief marketing officer. Curran, former luxury director at fashion retailer Shop Direct (now The Very Group), has been “instrumental in delivering growth within the business’ EMEA operations,” and her promotion will “further bolster” its global growth ambitions.