Truewerk appoints new chief operating officer

American performance workwear brand Truewerk has named Matthew Raleigh as its new chief operating officer, with immediate effect.

Raleigh joins Truewerk with more than 25 years of leadership experience in supply chain, operations and enterprise transformation. Most recently, he served as vice president, Americas supply planning and emerging brand operations at VF Corporation.

In a statement, Truewerk said that Raleigh has been brought on to support the company as it continues to scale its operations, strengthen supply chain capabilities, and advance its mission “of building the world’s most technical, high-performance workwear”.

Glenn Silbert, chief executive of Truewerk, said: “Truewerk welcomes a seasoned operator in Matthew Raleigh. As chief operating officer, he will lead the scaling of our operational capabilities and power our next stage of growth.”

In his new role as chief operating officer, Raleigh will oversee end-to-end operational functions, including demand and supply planning, inventory procurement and production, fulfilment, logistics, and sales operations, to ensure alignment with Truewerk's strategic growth objectives.

Commenting on his appointment, Raleigh added: “I’ve spent my career building high-performing operations functions that enable brands to scale with excellence. Truewerk’s commitment to purposeful innovation and service to the trade community is inspiring. I’m excited to help strengthen our operational foundation and support the team as we enter our next chapter of growth.”