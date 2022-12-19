Ulta Beauty adds to its board of directors

Ulta Beauty, the largest US beauty retailer for cosmetics, fragrances, skincare products, hair care products and salon services, has appointed Heidi G. Petz as an independent director to its board.

Petz was elected to Ulta Beauty’s board of directors on December 16 and joins with more than 25 years of professional, commercial, retail and leadership experience. Currently, Petz is president and chief operating officer of The Sherwin-Williams Company, responsible for all its operating segments, including The Americas Group, the Performance Coatings Group, the Consumer Brands Group, and the Global Supply Chain organisation.

Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer at Ulta Beauty, said in a statement: “We are excited to welcome Heidi to the Ulta Beauty family and are confident her broad leadership experience, operational expertise and consumer focus will result in valuable contributions to our board.

“We continue to benefit from the depth and breadth of experiences and diverse perspectives of our board of directors as they guide our ongoing work to shape how the world sees and experiences beauty.”

With the addition of Petz, the Ulta Beauty board now consists of 11 members; 55 percent are women, 36 percent are racially diverse, and 55 percent joined within the last five years.

Ulta Beauty operates 1,343 retail stores across 50 states in the US and also distributes its products through its website.