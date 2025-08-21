Uniqlo names Cate Blanchett as global brand ambassador

Actress Cate Blanchett is joining tennis star Roger Federer as a global brand ambassador for Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo, part of the Fast Retailing group.

In a statement, Uniqlo said it will be working with the Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe-winning actress to promote the humanitarian and environmental efforts of the company to “advance the brand’s LifeWear philosophy” to promote positive change.

Tadashi Yanai, founder and chairman of Uniqlo, and president and chief executive of Fast Retailing, said: “Ms. Blanchett is among the greatest actors of her generation - on stage and on screen. But our admiration goes beyond entertainment. Her passion and engagement is evident in her contributions as a role model for women and her mentorship of emerging film and theatre artists, as well as her long-standing commitment to humanitarian and environmental causes.

“Through our partnership, we will work together to make positive changes in the world around us.”

Uniqlo didn’t confirm what activities Blanchett will perform as a global brand ambassador, but it is expected that the actress, who is often on best dressed lists, will feature in the retailer’s brand campaigns. However, previous ambassadors, including Federer, have worked with the retailer on their own collections.

Commenting on her appointment, Blanchett added: “I value the ambition of Uniqlo to make life better through its LifeWear apparel: timeless design, perfected simplicity, affordable, accessible, quality clothing that lasts. I am energised by the opportunity to help Uniqlo advance important aspects of its LifeWear philosophy, supporting the next generation, playing a part in highlighting and combating the ongoing global displacement crisis, giving back to communities, and finding meaningful ways to contribute to a more equitable world.

“On top of that, to creatively reconnect with Clare Waight Keller and to be in dialogue with Uniqlo global brand ambassador, Roger Federer, is a privilege indeed.”