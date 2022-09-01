V&A appoints inaugural curator of diaspora jewellery

London’s V&A has named Emefa Cole as its inaugural curator of jewellery (diaspora), supported by Elizabeth Gage, as the museum looks to expand its jewellery collections with a distinct focus on diaspora.

Cole, a graduate from London Metropolitan University, joins the V&A with a "wealth of practitioner experience" in design, jewellery and silversmithing to bring “a unique perspective to collecting and interpreting jewellery," said the V&A in a statement.

Her appointment comes as the museum states it recognises a need to expand its diaspora collections, and Cole will work closely with Christine Checinska, senior curator of Africa and diaspora and her team to shape a new vision for jewellery at the V&A.

Cole will lead the acquisition, documentation, research, presentation, and interpretation of the V&A’s diaspora jewellery collections. In addition, Cole will “play an active role in curating and developing the collection and contributing to collecting strategies, as well as displays, exhibitions and public engagement projects at a national and international level,” added the museum.

Commenting on her appointment, Cole said: “I’m thrilled to be employed by the world’s leading museum of art, design and performance. I’m looking forward to working alongside the most incredible team of curators, including Clare Phillips who discovered my work in November 2019.

“This is an opportunity to add to the existing collection through my lens as a maker, for which I’m honoured. The impact of this role on my own practice will be invaluable.”

James Robinson, keeper of decorative art and sculpture at the V&A, added: “The V&A is deeply grateful to Elizabeth Gage for her continuing generosity in supporting this role. Emefa’s appointment represents a huge advance for us in our constant interrogation of the collections to ensure that they retain relevance for our diverse audiences while adhering to the standards of excellence for which the museum is justly famous. I’m tremendously excited about the possibilities that Emefa will bring to the museum.”