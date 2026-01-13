Valentino appoints Esther Hörmann as CEO of Europe

Esther Hörmann has been appointed CEO of Europe for Valentino. This strategic move strengthens the Italian house's regional leadership at a pivotal time for the brand.

Based in Milan, Hörmann takes on the role following an international career spanning nearly two decades. She has worked with some of the leading companies in the luxury and fashion sector. Her experience has a strong focus on expansion, retail, and commercial management in strategic markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Her profile combines solid experience in contemporary luxury with a deep understanding of international expansion and commercial network development. She began her career at Mango as an international expansion project manager, focusing on Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. Hörmann later held various senior positions at Pronovias Group, where she was global retail director and global franchise manager. This comprehensive business perspective, spanning from fast fashion to luxury and from expansion to managing mature markets, will strengthen Valentino's position in Europe under her leadership.

Before joining Valentino, Hörmann worked at Rimowa, where she was managing director for EMEA and later chief commercial officer. She led the premium luggage brand's commercial and growth strategy during a period of global consolidation. Previously, she played a pivotal role at Prada Group as director of Prada Iberia. Hörmann also worked at Loewe, where she was head of Southern Europe and the Middle East and country manager for multiple markets, managing both direct retail and franchises in highly complex regions.

The appointment comes at a key financial moment for the Italian house. In November 2025, Valentino, Kering, and Mayhoola finalised a recapitalisation agreement. This includes an injection of 100 million euros to strengthen its financial structure after the company breached certain bank covenants. The transaction was structured in two tranches: an initial disbursement of 40 million euros and a further 60 million euros scheduled for the end of 2025. This aligns with Kering's strategy, which acquired 30 percent of Valentino for 1.7 billion euros in 2023.

The group also holds an option to purchase the remaining 70 percent. However, the September 2025 review of the agreement postpones any changes to the shareholding structure until at least 2028 and delays the exercise of the option until 2029.