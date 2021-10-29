Valentino appoints new CEO for South East Asia and Australia

Valentino has named Alessandra Andreani their new CEO for Southeast Asia and Australia. Andreani will be based in Singapore, and will report to Marco Giacometti, Valentino’s chief commercial officer. The news was reported by WWD.

In her new role, Andreani will working on growing Valentino’s presence throughout Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand. She takes over the duties of Mika Bailey, who was general manager of Southeast Asia and Australia.

Andreani’s resume includes stints at Prada, Marc Jacobs, and Loewe. She is just one of many hires under new Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini who has also appointed Mitchell Bacha CEO of Greater China and Laurent Bergamo as CEO of Americas.

While most of Valentino’s growth has been driven by China, the U.S., and the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia are considered new target markets for growth. E-commerce is also now pivotal to Valentino’s growth as it is for most luxury brands.