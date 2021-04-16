Valentino names CEO for Greater China

Valentino has named Mitchell Bacha as CEO for Greater China. He will report to Marco Giacometti, Valentino’s chief commercial officer. Bacha succeeds Oliver Yang who was CEO of Asia Pacific since 2008.

Bacha is Australian, but has extensive experience in the Asian market. He was previously CEO Asia Pacific for Diesel. He also worked as managing director for Celina China for five years. He also held a stint at Hugo Boss focusing on the brand’s retail and wholesale channels.

Bacha’s new focus at Valentino will be brand expansion. Valentino currently has 28 stores in Great China with two store openings planned for this year.

Like most brands, Valentino did suffer a hit from the global lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the brand has rebounded since to see growth in e-commerce and improved retail performance in Mainland China, where business grew 44 percent compared to 2019. Valentino names CEO for China