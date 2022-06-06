Valentino names chief executive officer of Europe

Italian fashion house Valentino has tapped Alessandro Beretta as chief executive officer of Europe.

In a statement, Valentino said that Beretta took up his role on June 1 and reports directly to Laurent Bergamo, chief commercial officer Americas, Europe, Middle East and Brazil.

He has been tasked with driving the expansion of the European market for both retail and wholesale channels, with a focus on implementing Valentino’s client and colleague centric strategy, leveraging digital transformation and Couture clienteling to guarantee “an optimal client journey”.

Beretta started his career at Procter & Gamble before moving to Nike, where he served as partner management director of Southern Europe.

In his new role, Valentino added that Beretta would act as a brand ambassador for the fashion house, “inspiring a sense of belonging, while strengthening brand awareness and stimulating company passion with a specific focus on retail engagement and client centricity”.