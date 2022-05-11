Valentino turns 90, launches limited edition hoodie and exhibition

It is not every day that the founder of a fashion house turns 90. Mr Valentino Garavani on Wednesday celebrates his milestone birthday, with the fashion company he led and built launching a limited edition hoodie in his honour.

The Valentino Happy Birthday Mr. V limited edition hoodie features his renowned quote: "I love beauty, it's not my fault", a vivid and ironic summary of an approach to fashion and his life.

Image: Valentino "I love beauty" hoodie

All net profits from the sale of the garment will be donated to the Fondazione Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti. Furthermore, an exhibition of his work will take place at the Teatro Sociale in Voghera, Italy, from May 11th through June 5th, 2022.

The exhibition features exclusive creations designed by Valentino, from the 1960s to the entire first decade of the 21st century. At the center stage a selection of iconic red dresses: the most powerful, recognizable symbol and colour that took the name of its creator.