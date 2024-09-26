Veja appoints new global commercial director

Enrico Pasi has been named the new global commercial director of Paris-based footwear brand Veja, a role he has held since September. Pasi announced the news in a post on his LinkedIn profile.

Pasi has extensive experience in the footwear industry. He previously worked as global commercial director for footwear brand Autry International from Milan.

Pasi spent more than three years as global brand director at Japanese footwear manufacturer Suicoke, where he started as director of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia. He also spent about five years as sales and brand manager at Italian fashion retailer Slam Jam.