Venus Williams joins Topspin Consumer Partners

Tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams is joining private equity firm Topspin Consumer Partners as its newest operating partner.

Williams will “work closely” with Topspin and its portfolio of companies to broaden their marketing strategies, gain brand exposure and identify innovative ways of enhancing value, as well as sourcing new investment opportunities.

Commenting on her new role, Williams said in a statement: “What resonated with me most about Topspin was the team’s deep understanding of consumer investing and genuine desire to help entrepreneurs and visionaries reach their full potential.

“I’ve learned so much about navigating the competitive consumer landscape from my own ventures, and strongly believe this is the perfect opportunity for me to leverage my expertise to add value – whether it be helping the firm’s portfolio companies improve their marketing efforts or identifying up-and-coming businesses to partner with. I’m excited to be working alongside such a talented group of investment professionals and advisors in this new role.”

Williams has founded numerous businesses including lifestyle and activewear brand EleVen, Happy Viking, a plant-based superfood nutrition company, and interior design firm V Starr. In May 2020, Williams also partnered with Credo Beauty to debut clean, mineral-based SPF products under the EleVen by Venus umbrella. Additionally, she currently serves as chief brand officer at Asutra, a growing health, wellness, and beauty brand.

Leigh Randall, managing partner of Topspin, added: "Venus is not only one of the greatest athletes of all time, but she is also an established entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. All of us at Topspin have been impressed by her strong business acumen, competitive spirit, wellness expertise, and vast professional network. She will serve as an invaluable resource for our portfolio companies, and we look forward to working with her to identify new and exciting investment opportunities.”