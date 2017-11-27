VF announces leadership changes within EMEA region

VF International has announced a number of senior leadership changes within its Europe, Middle East and Africa jeanswear organisation.

Johan De Niel has been promoted to vice president of Wrangler EMEA, and Peter Kats has been promoted to vice president of Lee EMEA, with both leading the design, product, merchandising and marketing teams within their respective brands.

De Niel has been with VF since 1981 and has held several leadership positions within the Lee brand, most recently vice president, product and marketing. While Kats joined VF in 2013 as vice president of sales for Vans. Last year, he joined the Lee brand team as vice president of sales.

In addition, two new leadership positions have been created within the VF Jeanswear EMEA leadership team. Daniel Larsson has been named senior sales director, VF Jeanswear, EMEA, a role aimed at unifying teams for both the Lee and Wrangler brands in the region.

While Johan Vercammen has been appointed as senior direct-to-consumer director, VF Jeanswear, EMEA responsible for driving strategic direct-to-consumer development by creating the best possible consumer experience, online and in store. Vercammen joined VF in December 2010, and was previously direct-to-consumer director, at VF’s Kipling brand.

All positions will report to Massimo Ferrucci, president, VF Jeanswear EMEA, who continues to be the overall lead for VF’s Jeanswear brands in Europe.

Commenting on the appointments, Ferrucci said: “We are continuously working within the VF global organisation to draw on synergies across our brand portfolio. From sustainable supply chain operations to product innovation that excites and inspires our consumers, our One VF approach to business enables us to leverage the best programs, plans and people across our business to fuel success.

“The newly announced management structure will position us to realise this strategic imperative across our jeanswear brands, bringing us closer to the consumer and establishing an even stronger foundation for the future of both brands in EMEA.”

Founded in 1899, VF is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies, its portfolio of brands includes Wrangler, Lee, Vans, The North Face and Timberland.

Image: Lee Facebook