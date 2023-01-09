VF Corporation announces new appointments to EMEA leadership

VF Corporation, the global apparel and footwear company which owns brands including Vans, The North Face, and Timberland, has announced three new appointments to its EMEA leadership team in response to “consistent successful business performance” in the region.

From January 31, Martino Scabbia Guerrini has been given an expanded role as executive vice president, president of EMEA, APAC and emerging brands, adding the APAC region to his responsibilities. This new role will enable “stronger cohesion and alignment” across the regional leadership teams, key account management, and how new growth opportunities are activated across EMEA and APAC.

Mariano Alonso, the current General Manager of Timberland EMEA, will take on the role of general manager of The North Face EMEA. While Nina Flood, currently president of VF Global Packs (Eastpak, JanSport, and Kipling), will succeed Alonso as general manager of Timberland EMEA.

These brand leadership changes come as Jan Van Leeuwen, the current general manager of The North Face EMEA, has been appointed as general manager of the Americas for The North Face.

Martino Scabbia Guerrini, EVP, president of EMEA, APAC and emerging brands, said in a statement: “I am happy to work even closer with Winnie Ma, president APAC, and with the entire APAC team to share best practices and account management opportunities to make the VF International business even stronger.

“I am proud of each brand leader who has received a new leadership appointment in EMEA. We’re thankful to Jan for having driven The North Face brand’s amazing business momentum in the EMEA region during the past few years and we are truly pleased to offer Mariano and Nina new leadership opportunities so they can continue to bring their capabilities to develop a thriving business. We wish them all the best on their new assignments.”