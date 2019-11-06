VF Corporation strengthens EMEA leadership team

VF Corporation, one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies, has strengthened its EMEA leadership team with appointments across its Timberland, Napapijri and VF businesses.

Andrea Cannelloni has been appointed to the newly created role of president, product platform of the EMEA Region, Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart has been named president of Napapijri and the VF EMEA Digital Platform, while Mariano Alonso has been promoted to vice president, general manager at Timberland, EMEA Region, all effective immediately.

“One of the reasons for VF’s ongoing success in the region is a strong, cohesive leadership team with extensive business management experience, industry knowledge and a deep understanding of our company culture and vision,” said Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF’s group president for the EMEA Region, in a statement. “I am thankful to Andrea, Timo and Mariano for their many contributions, passion and deep commitment to VF and our collective success. We wish them all the best on their new assignments going forward.”

As the newly appointed president, product platform of the EMEA Region, Andrea Cannelloni, who has successfully led the Napapijri brand for a decade of transformation and global expansion, including pioneering the industry’s first 100 percent recyclable reinvention of the iconic skidoo jacket, Infinity, will be responsible for accelerating the integration of product development, sustainability, innovation and materials.

His new remit will also include the evolution of critical new technologies, such as digital product creation. At the same time, he will continue to lead the EMEA product platform that serves as the engine for the product development at Napapijri, as well as explore innovation opportunities for the Timberland and Dickies brands.

“Advancing the product platform for EMEA is a great honour and an exciting challenge,” added Cannelloni. “As VF’s brands continue to exceed consumers’ expectations across the EMEA region, I am delighted to be working with the Napapijri, Timberland, and Dickies teams to further elevate product design and innovation.”

While Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, who has 12 years of leadership roles at VF joins the Napapijri from Timberland, where he has served as EMEA president, has been appointed president of Napapijri. His new role will see him lead the EMEA digital platform and oversee relationships with digital key accounts, while also providing “focus and continuity” to the ongoing global expansion of Napapijri.

Commenting on his new appointment, Schmidt-Eisenhart said: “I am excited to take on global responsibility for Napapijri and guide the brand toward the next phase of global growth, building on a clear brand identity, creative vision and a solid business across EMEA.”

Both Cannelloni and Schmidt-Eisenhart will report to Scabbia Guerrini.

Mariano Alonso promoted to vice president, general manager of Timberland, EMEA

The final appointment is Mariano Alonso, who has been promoted to vice president, general manager, Timberland, EMEA to lead the next phase of the brand’s expansion and global connectivity in EMEA. Alonso is a 20-year industry veteran and joined VF Corp in 2014 as vice president of sales at Timberland EMEA and was later appointed vice president, sales and retail for Timberland EMEA.

In his new role, Alonso will be responsible for directing a multi-channel sales team that includes retail, digital and wholesale, as well as customer accounts, marketing and merchandising. He will dual report to Jim Pisani, global brand president of Timberland and Scabbia Guerrini.

“It’s a great opportunity and honour for me to lead the Timberland® brand in EMEA and help to set the growth strategy for the region,” said Alonso. “The new brand product strategy, vision, purpose and elevated product design will be key pillars in the next phase of growth for Timberland as it becomes a leader in eco-innovation.”

