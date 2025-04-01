Victoria Beckham: New CEO appointed from Dior

Victoria Beckham Ltd. has appointed Sybille Darricarrère Lunel as its new CEO. Darricarrère Lunel will assume her new role at the British fashion house effective July 1, Victoria Beckham announced on Monday. She takes over from chairman Ralph Toledano, who has been serving as interim CEO, and will be based at the brand's London headquarters.

“Her entrepreneurial spirit, enthusiasm, and intelligence immediately impressed me during our first meeting,” said Toledano. “Her background and understanding of product make her the perfect CEO for our brand. I am confident that, following the successes of recent years and with the support of our outstanding team, she will significantly accelerate the growth of Victoria Beckham.”

New CEO brings experience from Dior, Galeries Lafayette, and The Kooples

The new CEO joins from French fashion house Christian Dior Couture, where she served as global business unit director for leather goods. In this role, she oversaw the global product assortment across five collections per year and worked closely with teams in design, production, sales, retail, and communications.

Prior to Dior, Darricarrère Lunel was general merchandise and buying director at French luxury retailer Galeries Lafayette, responsible for womenswear, menswear, accessories, lingerie, and childrenswear.

She also gained experience at the Parisian brand The Kooples. There, she acquired a “deep understanding and knowledge of commercial strategies and retail growth, as well as extensive experience in collection planning and merchandising,” according to the announcement.

“I have always admired the brand's feminine, elegant, and modern style, which empowers women,” said Darricarrère Lunel. “I have great admiration for Victoria’s work, her sincerity, her creative vision, and her attention to detail. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams who have achieved remarkable success alongside her, as we embark together on exciting new chapters.”