Victoria’s Secret names Greg Unis as brand president

Lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret & Co. has named former chief growth officer and beauty chief executive Greg Unis as brand president of Victoria’s Secret and Pink.

In a statement, Victoria’s Secret & Co. said the move was to advance the company’s strategic pillars “of strengthening the core, igniting growth and transforming the foundation”.

In his new role, Unis will continue to report to chief executive Martin Waters and lead the design, merchandising, creative, planning, strategic patterning and business development functions.

Leadership changes at Victoria’s Secret

Commenting on the appointment, Waters said: “Greg has been with Victoria’s Secret since 2016, and I believe his merchant vision, proven record of growth and results, and deep knowledge of our business make him the right person to guide us to further success.

“In this role, Greg will also partner closely with Chief Customer Officer Chris Rupp to continue to evolve our brands, delight our customers, and grow our business.”

Additionally, the company has welcomed back Anne Stephenson as its new chief merchandising officer. Stephenson is described as a “respected and strategic merchant,” and has extensive leadership experience growing top brands, including more than 15 years with Victoria’s Secret. Most recently, she served in chief merchant roles at Full Beauty Brands and Torrid.