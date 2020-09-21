Vogue.com names new editor

Chioma Nnadi has taken her next step in the world of Vogue. The fashion news director of Vogue.com has been promoted to the role of editor of Vogue.com. The role was previously held by Stuart Emmrich, who left abruptly after just over several months in the role.

Nnadi will now be responsible for overseeing all of Vogue.com's digital coverage. "I am so thrilled that Chioma will be the new editor of Vogue.com," said Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and the artistic director of Condé Nast, in a statement. "Above all we know her as someone who intuitively understands fashion and brings to it a genuine love of discovery. She looks in unexpected places and all over the world to find out who is doing the best work and who we should be celebrating now. I absolutely rely on her eye and her cosmopolitanism and her taste. Even better, she is forward looking and understands that Vogue needs to reach new audiences and do so in new ways."

Nnadi joined Vogue in 2010 as a fashion writer. In 2014 she was promoted to the role of fashion news director. Before joining Vogue she was style director of Fader.