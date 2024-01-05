Vogue hires new creative director from Victoria's Secret

Raul Martinez has been appointed global creative director of fashion magazine Vogue, a role he will take up from February 5, as announced by the Condé Nast-owned publication on Friday.

Martinez will report directly to Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of the US media conglomerate.

Martinez's appointment marks his return to Vogue. He first joined the magazine in 1988 as associate art director. In 1996, the duo parted ways temporarily when Martinez founded the creative agency AR New York, which developed campaigns for brands such as Valentino, Calvin Klein and Yves Saint Laurent.

13 years later, he returned to Vogue and took on the role of chief creative officer at Condé Nast in 2015. In 2021, he left the publishing house again and moved to the US lingerie company Victoria's Secret and Co. where he worked as head creative director.

"Raul knows Vogue inside out and is not only a brilliant creative thinker, but also a great leader and a wonderful colleague," said Wintour.