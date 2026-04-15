Vuori names first-ever chief product officer

American activewear brand Vuori has appointed Heather Archibald as its new chief product officer, effective April 20, to advance its “product‑first vision built on innovation and performance”.

In the newly created role, Archibald has been tasked with leading the end-to-end product organisation and overseeing the lifecycle of the product portfolio from design and development to merchandising, raw material planning, production and sourcing strategy.

The new role aims to advance Vuori’s global product strategy and innovation roadmap, states the California-based brand, while also shaping its line and assortment architecture and investment strategy, and continuously elevating the brand and product experience.

Joe Kudla, founder and chief executive of Vuori, said in a statement: “This is an exciting moment for Vuori as we continue to build on our strong momentum and invest in the capabilities that will carry us forward.

“With Heather joining the brand, we’re reinforcing our commitment to a product-first approach, deepening innovation, sharpening storytelling and assortments, and bringing even greater rigour to how we scale while maintaining a deep connection with our consumers.”

Archibald will join Vuori from footwear brand Rothy, where she served as chief product and merchandising officer. Before Rothy, Archibald held various product leadership roles across global brands, including as chief product officer at Title Nine, and product and merchandising leadership roles at both Restoration Hardware and Gap Inc.

Commenting on her new role, Archibald said: “Vuori has built something truly distinctive at the intersection of covetable, high-quality product, its strong ‘Built to Move In. Styled for Life’ north star and a clear, sustainable mission, each setting the stage for an unbelievable future.

“I’m honoured to join the brand on this growth journey. It's an exciting time for us to continue elevating the product experience through innovation and grounded in our deep understanding of the consumer.”

Archibald’s appointment follows Vuori naming Tom Holland as “a creative, strategic, and financial partner,” after signing a multi-year partnership with the British actor, producer, and entrepreneur.

Founded in 2015, Vuori has quickly established itself as a category leader in the activewear and lifestyle market and hit its 100-store milestone in late 2025. It currently serves consumers across close to 30 countries and is continuing to drive growth with a focus on key markets in the US, Europe and Asia. By the end of 2026, Vuori expects to add 25 additional new locations, including 15 international store locations.