Wacoal announces leadership transition in European sales

Lingerie and swimwear company Wacoal Europe has announced that Evelyne Piegay will step down from her role as European sales director after 24 years with the company and will be replaced by Edwin Van den Bergh, who will assume the role of sales director in February 2025.

In a statement, Wacoal said that Van den Bergh, who has been with the company for 22 years, has a strong track record of leadership and commitment to customer relationships, especially within the northern European markets.

Laurel Nash, global sales director for Wacoal, said: “At Wacoal, our commitment begins with understanding our customers. We aim to empower women to embrace their beauty, beginning with that very first fitting. Our products celebrate each woman's unique confidence and individuality.

“With Edwin's leadership, we’re excited to deepen this mission, inspiring greater confidence and enhancing the experience for women throughout Europe. Edwin’s proven ability to build strong connections and his deep understanding of our customers make him the ideal successor to Evelyne. His passion for our mission, combined with his commitment to exceptional service, will strengthen Wacoal’s presence in Europe, and we are thrilled to move forward with him at the helm.”

In addition, Wacoal Europe is pleased to announce that Remi Bergonzoli, who joined the company seven years ago and currently serves as head of EU controlling, will take on leadership responsibilities for the legal administration of Wacoal Europe SAS.