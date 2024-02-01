Waldencast COO exits and new CFO named

Waldencast, the global multi-brand beauty and wellness company, which owns Milk Makeup and skincare line Obagi, has named Manuel Manfredi as its new chief financial officer, following Philippe Gautier, current chief financial officer and chief operating officer leaving the company.

In a statement, Waldencast said that Manfredi would join on April 1, while Michel Brousset, founder and chief executive officer of the company will assume the interim chief financial officer role until March 31.

Brousset said: “We are very pleased that Manuel Manfredi is joining us on the Waldencast journey. I believe he is the perfect choice as our ongoing chief financial officer.

“Manuel has a deep understanding of our industry and culture and possesses significant experience that I believe will be highly valuable to us as we seek to increase financial rigor, enhance our capabilities to drive growth and profitability, and build high performing cross-functional teams to help us deliver on our ambition to build out a world class portfolio of beauty and wellness brands.”

Manfredi has nearly 25 years of experience leading financial organisations in the beauty and consumer sector and was most recently the chief financial officer at L’Oréal Spain and Portugal, a role he has occupied since 2022.

Commenting on his new role, Manfredi added: “I am excited to join Waldencast and work with the team to drive value and deliver on the company’s financial and operational objectives. I am excited by the company’s vision and look forward to leading the financial organisation and participating in the success of this incredible growth company for many years into the future.”