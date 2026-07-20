Walmart names new US chief operating officer as executive reshuffle continues

Walmart is replacing the chief operating officer of its US business, the latest in a string of leadership changes as new chief executive John Furner reshapes the top ranks of the world's largest retailer.

Kieran Shanahan, 45, will step down as COO of Walmart US this week, according to an internal memo first reported by The Wall Street Journal. He will be succeeded by Kyle Kinnard, 47, who currently holds the equivalent role at Walmart International. Shanahan, who began his Walmart career nearly 30 years ago at Asda, the retailer's former UK subsidiary, will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until the end of its fiscal year on January 31, 2027.

Kinnard joined Walmart more than two decades ago at Sam's Club and, like Furner, holds a marketing degree from the University of Arkansas. Executive Juan Galarraga will absorb parts of Kinnard's international remit.

The appointment extends a period of turnover at the Bentonville, Arkansas-based group. Recent months have seen the departures of Tom Ward, COO of warehouse chain Sam's Club, and Cedric Clark, who led store operations for Walmart US until May. Clark's role has yet to be filled.

John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart Inc. Credits: Walmart Inc.

The reshuffle follows Furner's appointment as companywide chief executive earlier this year. A longtime company insider with deep Arkansas ties, Furner has since installed new chief executives and senior leaders across Walmart's three principal business units: the US, International and Sam's Club.

The leadership changes come at a delicate moment for the retailer's commercial position. While Walmart has posted consistently strong quarterly sales, some investors have grown wary of a potential grocery pricing war that could pressure margins. Earlier this month, the company said it would cut prices on thousands of items, a move echoed by competitors including Kroger, which has also flagged price reductions in recent weeks.

FashionUnited has reached out to Walmart for comments.