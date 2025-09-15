Wantable names new chief commercial officer

American personal styling and e-commerce retailer Wantable has appointed Tom Nowak as chief commercial officer. He will report directly to the company’s president and chief operations officer, Tyson Ciepluch.

In this newly created role, Nowak will lead Wantable’s marketing, merchandising, creative, and digital commerce teams to drive “an integrated commercial strategy uniting product curation, brand storytelling, and customer experience”.

Novwak has more than two decades of executive experience in marketing, growth, and creative leadership across retail and consumer brands. Most recently, he served as chief marketing officer at Evereve, where he led a comprehensive brand transformation that more than doubled revenue, profit, and customers, evolving the brand from a regional retailer into a national brand.

Commenting on the appointment, Ciepluch said in a statement: “Tom’s proven track record of driving growth, building brands, and leading high-performing teams makes him an extraordinary addition to our leadership team.

“His experience at the intersection of marketing, creative, and merchandising will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and deliver best-in-class personalised experiences for our customers.”

Nowak added: “I’m excited to join Wantable at such a pivotal moment and to partner with this talented team to help lead its next phase of growth. Wantable is at the forefront of fashion and technology, and together we’ll lean even further into innovation to make every connection smarter, more personal, and more inspiring for customers.”

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wantable is looking to reimagine the future of personal styling by blending technology, data science, and a team of stylists to deliver highly personalised style edits across apparel, fitness, and loungewear.