Watchfinder & Co. names first-ever stylist in residence

Pre-owned luxury watch specialist Watchfinder & Co. has appointed red carpet stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, as its very first stylist in residence.

Urbinati, whose celebrity clients include actors Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Rami Malek, will work with Watchfinder & Co. to curate her own edits of its pre-owned watches, drawing on her red carpet stylist experience to showcase timepieces that reflect the latest and emerging trends, as well as creating ongoing editorial and social content for the brand, such as in-depth guides, trend-led styling advice, and personal insights into how to pair watches with different looks and occasions.

The move marks the first collaboration of its kind for Watchfinder & Co., known as the place to buy, sell and part-exchange pre-owned luxury watches, as it looks to blend fashion, personal expression, and craftsmanship to showcase its offering.

Arjen van de Vall, chief executive of Watchfinder & Co., said in a statement: “Our customers are wonderfully diverse, each with their own unique tastes, styles, and priorities. Welcoming Ilaria to our team of experts is an exciting step forward - her ability to shape identity through fashion makes her the perfect addition to the Watchfinder offering.

“The Style Edit by Ilaria Urbinati captures the spirit of what makes pre-owned so exciting, individuality, craftsmanship, and timeless appeal. We’re thrilled to bring Ilaria on-board as our first ever Stylist in Residence and offer our customers a collection that brings together her red-carpet sensibility with our passion for extraordinary watches.”

Watchfinder & Co. Style Edit by Ilaria Urbinati Credits: Watchfinder & Co.

The debut edit handpicked by Urbinati is made up of five core aesthetic categories – slim and chic, preppy sports watches, 80’s power era, bold colours and action hero watches, featuring styles by Rolex, IWC, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Omega, Longines, and Patek Philippe.

Commenting on her edit, Urbinati added: “I wanted the selection to reflect the breadth and individuality of my clients. When styling, I’m particularly drawn right now to slimmer watches with that elegant vintage feel - they look amazing under a shirt cuff. At the other end of the spectrum, I love a bulky, rugged timepiece like something Arnold Schwarzenegger would wear in the jungle, full of wrist presence and attitude - if you want a statement accessory, you can’t go wrong with a large watch.

“My clients are watch lovers, each with their own style, their own story. This edit is all about that individuality, no two clients are the same, and neither are the watches.”

Watchfinder & Co. adds that Urbinati will be continuing to refresh and evolve her selection throughout the year.